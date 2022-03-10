Massive victory of AAP in Punjab reflects 'Inquilab', says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday termed the massive victory of his party in Punjab as 'Inquilab'.

Addressing a people after the massive victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kejriwal said, "'Punjab waalo tussi kamaal kar ditta' (Punjab you did amazing), we all love you, Punjab. The results show massive 'inquilaab' (revolution), big seats have shaken up." He further said that Punjab has done amazing, aam aadmi defeated big leaders like Sukhbir Singh Badal, Captain Amrinder Singh, Punjab has done amazing., Parkash Singh Badal, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia in the elections.

"The people's verdict is that Kejriwal is not a terrorist. The Delhi chief minister said that 'Inquilab' will spread across India and urged all women, youngsters, farmers, workers to join AAP," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said that the people of Punjab have made the impossible possible

"The public has given a befitting reply to leaders of all the parties that had joined forces to corner AAP," said the AAP chief said, while adding "People have spoken, they call me a terrorist, but the truth is, I am a patriot," Kejriwal said.

Slamming the Opposition parties in Punjab, Kejriwal said in the last 75 years, these parties and leaders had the same British system, they were looting the country, no schools and hospitals were made.

"Bhagat Singh once said if we don't change the system after the British leave, nothing will happen. Sadly in the last 75 years, these parties and leaders had the same British system, they were looting the country, no schools and hospitals were made. AAP has changed the system," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that his party will make India where no student has to go to Ukraine to study medicine.

"We will make an India where no student has to go to Ukraine to study medicine...With these results people showed that Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a real 'Desh Bhakt'," he added.

"I'd like to congratulate my younger brother Bhagwant Mann for becoming Punjab Chief Minister. AAP has crossed over 90 seats, results are still coming; people have put a lot of faith in us, we won't break it. We will change this country's politics," said Kejriwal.

He further added that the man who defeated Channi works in a mobile shop.

"Labh Singh Ugoke, the AAP candidate who defeated CM Charanjit Singh Channi in Bhadaur, works in a mobile shop. His mother is a sanitation worker in a government school and his father is a farm labourer. Similarly, the woman who defeated Navjot Singh Sidhu is a normal AAP worker. When the Aam Adami gets up, he can bring revolution," said Kejriwal.

AAP won 40 seats and is currently leading on 52 seats while Congress has won 4 seats and is leading on 14 seats

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 04:27 PM IST