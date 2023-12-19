 Massive Showdown Over Mass Suspension Of MPs; 'Modi-Shahi Murdabad' Slogans Raised By Opposition In Parliament (Watch Video)
The Protest was staged in response to the suspension of 78 MPs, 33 from Lok Sabha and 45 from Rajya Sabha

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
OPPN PROTEST OVER MPs SUSPENSION | ANI

New Delhi: Opposition MPs including NCP's Sharad Pawar and Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge staged protest in front of Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises, after the suspension of 92 MPs for the remainder of the ongoing winter session.

The Protest was staged in response to the suspension of 78 MPs, 33 from Lok Sabha and 45 from Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at while chairing the BJP Parliamentary Meet said, "Opposition rattled by assembly poll losses and disrupting Parliament in frustration".

INDIA Alliance Meet

Meanwhile., the combined opposition INDIA alliance will hold its fourth meeting in Delhi today. Alliance leaders like Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Samajwadi Pary chief Akhilesh Yadav have arrived in the capital for the critical meeting.

