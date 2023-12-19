Massive Showdown Over Mass Suspension Of MPs; 'Modi-Shahi Murdabad' Slogans Raised By Opposition In Parliament (Watch Video)

OPPN PROTEST OVER MPs SUSPENSION | ANI

New Delhi: Opposition MPs including NCP's Sharad Pawar and Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge staged protest in front of Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises, after the suspension of 92 MPs for the remainder of the ongoing winter session.

The Protest was staged in response to the suspension of 78 MPs, 33 from Lok Sabha and 45 from Rajya Sabha.

#WATCH | Opposition MPs including NCP's Sharad Pawar and Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge stage protest in front of Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises, after the suspension of 92 MPs for the remainder of the ongoing winter session pic.twitter.com/WKzk0xa1TP — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at while chairing the BJP Parliamentary Meet said, "Opposition rattled by assembly poll losses and disrupting Parliament in frustration".

Opposition rattled by assembly poll losses and disrupting Parliament in frustration: PM Modi at BJP meet — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2023

INDIA Alliance Meet

Meanwhile., the combined opposition INDIA alliance will hold its fourth meeting in Delhi today. Alliance leaders like Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Samajwadi Pary chief Akhilesh Yadav have arrived in the capital for the critical meeting.