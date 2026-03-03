Massive Pre-Poll Welfare Push: After Women, Tamil Nadu Govt Expands Cash Support Across Vulnerable Groups

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | (File Pic)

Chennai: With Tamil Nadu heading towards Assembly elections, the State government on Tuesday rolled out another round of direct cash support, crediting a “special grant” of ₹2,000 each to elderly citizens receiving Old Age Pension, as well as to destitutes, transpersons and persons with disabilities who are beneficiaries of monthly assistance schemes.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said the special grant had been credited along with the regular monthly aid for March. Terming it a “special grant for the marginalised”, he said the decision was taken following representations seeking parity with the recent assistance extended to women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam.

Last month, in a significant pre-election move, the government had, one fine morning, deposited ₹5,000 each into the bank accounts of over 1.31 crore women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam. The amount included ₹1,000 each for February, March and April, along with a special summer assistance of ₹2,000. Stalin had justified the move, stating that it was intended to prevent any attempts to suspend the scheme during the upcoming Assembly elections.

Extending a similar benefit to other vulnerable sections now, the Chief Minister said: “We have fulfilled the requests they placed with a hope. We have credited a special grant of ₹2,000 along with the monthly grant for March so as to remove their indigent conditions.”

According to official figures, about 29.29 lakh beneficiaries covered under various social security programmes have received ₹3,200 each, inclusive of the monthly pension and the special grant. In the case of around 5.92 lakh persons with disabilities, the credited amount stands at ₹3,500 each. Further, over 2.58 lakh persons with disabilities receiving maintenance allowance have been credited ₹4,000 each, reflecting variations in the base assistance across categories.

The announcements come amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu, with parties gearing up for the Assembly polls. The government’s calibrated welfare push is being seen as a strategic consolidation of its beneficiary base.

In addition, Stalin said the special relief assistance for the annual fishing ban season was being disbursed to about 1.62 lakh fishermen families. Each family would receive ₹8,000 cumulatively for April, May and June, a period when fishing activity is restricted to allow marine resources to replenish.

The Chief Minister also announced that a total of ₹8.53 crore was being provided as minimum support price for tea, benefiting 14,870 tea farmers in the Nilgiris district. The support would cover procurement through 15 cooperative tea factories, offering price stabilisation for small growers facing market fluctuations.