Massive Fire Breaks Out In Rajdhani Express Coach In Madhya Pradesh, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

A fire broke out in the B-1 coach near the SLR end of Train No. 12431 Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in the early hours of Sunday between Luni Richha and Vikramgarh Alot railway stations in Madhya Pradesh.

Railway authorities confirmed that all passengers from the affected coach were safely evacuated and no injuries or casualties were reported among passengers or railway staff.

Railway Staff Act Swiftly To Prevent Major Mishap

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Jain, the incident was reported around 5:15 am in the Kota division.

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Soon after smoke and fire were detected in the rear SLR and B-1 coach, railway staff initiated emergency response measures and evacuated passengers from the affected compartment.

Officials then detached the affected coach from the rest of the train to prevent the fire from spreading further.

The railway administration simultaneously alerted the fire brigade, civil administration, ambulances, and senior railway officials.

Fire Brought Under Control

Authorities said the blaze was almost completely controlled after fire brigade teams reached the spot and launched firefighting operations.

Three fire brigade units, along with emergency response personnel and local administration teams, remained deployed at the site during the operation.

Railway officials also rushed to the location to oversee rescue, passenger safety, and restoration work.

Additional Coaches Being Arranged

Railway authorities stated that additional coaches were being arranged from Kota to assist stranded passengers and restore normal train movement.

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The remaining unaffected portion of the Rajdhani Express was expected to resume its journey within 30 to 45 minutes after completion of safety checks and operational clearance.

Track restoration work was also initiated following the emergency response.

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Train Movement Affected On Route

The incident led to temporary regulation of train traffic on both up and down lines in the section.

Officials said around five to six trains were impacted due to the disruption caused by the fire incident and subsequent restoration work.

Passengers have been advised to use the Indian Railways helpline number 139 or visit official railway platforms for updated travel information.