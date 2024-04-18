Massive Fire Breaks Out In Ghaziabad's Govindpuram Area; Visuals Surface

A massive fire broke out in Ghaziabad's Govindpuram area late Wednesday night, according to reports. The area near a power sub-station caught the blaze.
Visuals of the fire showed plume of thick smoke engulfing the air. The area where the blaze started had several trees around and tyres lying on the ground.
Watch the video below
Fortunately, given the condition, the fire brigade was able to bring the control the blaze. There were no reported injuries.
Cause remains unknown
It was not immediately know the cause behind the fire.
Fire incident in Delhi
Another fire incident was reported on late Wednesday night. A fire broke out at a furniture market in Kalindi Kunj, Delh. According to officials, the fire that broke out at the furniture market did not report any instances of injuries.
It remained unclear the cause behind the blaze and firefighters were working to put out the fire.