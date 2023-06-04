Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri; visuals surface

A massive fire broke out in the slum area in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Sunday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately after the information about the incident was received. Visuals of the fire have surfaced on the internet showing large clouds of black smoke in the atmosphere at the spot.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.
