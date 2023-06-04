 Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri; visuals surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMassive fire breaks out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri; visuals surface

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri; visuals surface

Fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately after the information about the incident was received.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri; visuals surface |

A massive fire broke out in the slum area in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Sunday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately after the information about the incident was received. Visuals of the fire have surfaced on the internet showing large clouds of black smoke in the atmosphere at the spot.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri; visuals surface

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri; visuals surface

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, predicts thunderstorms across Northern India

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, predicts thunderstorms across Northern India

Odisha train tragedy: CM Naveen Patnaik announces ₹5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of dead, ₹1 lakh for...

Odisha train tragedy: CM Naveen Patnaik announces ₹5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of dead, ₹1 lakh for...

Gulab Raghunath Patil Birthday: Must-know facts about the famous politician from Shiv Sena

Gulab Raghunath Patil Birthday: Must-know facts about the famous politician from Shiv Sena

Heartbreaking! 26-year-old migrant worker who promised to send money to ailing father dies at deadly...

Heartbreaking! 26-year-old migrant worker who promised to send money to ailing father dies at deadly...