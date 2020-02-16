Massive fire breaks out at crackers shop in Jaipur’s Indira Bazar

A fireworks shop caught fire in the Indira Bazar area of Jaipur on Saturday. The fire spread to over a dozen adjoining shops and the market was hurriedly evacuated.
The shop caught fire in the afternoon, which was doused after 5 hours. It took 20 fire tenders five rounds to douse the flames. Firemen, police and RAC completely cordoned off the area. While several vehicles caught fire, there was no casualty reported.
While initially it was being thought that the fire had sparked due to short circuit, it later came forth that it was negligence of the shop owner. He had a habit of showing samples of firecrackers to customers on the street in front of his shop. While he was doing this on Saturday afternoon, a spark flew into the shop and the fireworks in the shop caught fire. A case has been registered against shop owner Kishan Sawlani, who is now absconding.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)