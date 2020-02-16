Massive fire breaks out at crackers shop in Jaipur’s Indira Bazar

A fireworks shop caught fire in the Indira Bazar area of Jaipur on Saturday. The fire spread to over a dozen adjoining shops and the market was hurriedly evacuated.

The shop caught fire in the afternoon, which was doused after 5 hours. It took 20 fire tenders five rounds to douse the flames. Firemen, police and RAC completely cordoned off the area. While several vehicles caught fire, there was no casualty reported.