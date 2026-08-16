‘Massive Conspiracy Behind Attack’: Harsimrat Kaur Badal Seeks NIA Probe Into Sukhbir Badal Attack

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the August 13 attack on her husband and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Nanded, Maharashtra.

In her letter, Harsimrat alleged that the attack raised serious security concerns and could have had fatal consequences. She said Sukhbir Badal suffered an injury to his right arm after the assailant allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon.

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She also linked the incident to a previous assassination attempt on Sukhbir Badal at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on December 4, 2024, saying the two incidents had “several disturbing parallels” and raised questions about whether they were connected.

Earlier today, Harsimrat showed the visuals of alleged weapon used in the Nanded attack to the media and displayed the injury sustained by her husband.

She claimed the attacker targeted Sukhbir’s chest with a 1.5-foot-long sharp weapon, but he raised his hand to defend himself, causing the blade to pierce through his arm.

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Harsimrat further alleged that the accused in the previous attack was “roaming free” and accused senior Punjab Police officials of “hushing up” the case.

“I have written to the Home Minister demanding an NIA probe because a massive conspiracy lies behind this,” she said, calling for strict action against anyone involved, including police officers or politicians.

She also questioned the Punjab Government and police’s handling of the 2024 attack, arguing that the latest incident warranted a central investigation.