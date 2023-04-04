Massive avalanche in Sikkim, one child among six tourists killed and 80 still buried under snow

PTI

Tragedy struck Sikkim on Tuesday afternoon as a massive avalanche struck 14th Mile on Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula pass.

At least six tourists, including a child, have been killed and 80 are still buried under the snow.

22 tourists have been rescued so far and the rescue operation is currently underway.

As per reports, a lady was reduced after 1.5 hours of being buried under the snow, the BRO informed. As it stands, she is being treated at the STNM Hospital in Gangtok. About 350 tourists are stranded in the area and 80 vehicles have been rescued after snow clearance from the road.

"Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official here said.

Rescue and clearance operation underway | Twitter

Nathu La Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added soon)