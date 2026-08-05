Mark Zuckerberg Apologises Over CSAM, Deepfake Lapses During Talks With Indian Government: Reports | file pic

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly apologised over the presence of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), deepfake content and other operational lapses across Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, during high-level discussions with Indian authorities.

According to Times Now, citing government and PTI sources, Zuckerberg expressed regret over the issues during or in connection with meetings held today. The report also said Meta representatives acknowledged that significant sums had been paid to promote certain categories of content.

Government Raises Safe Harbour Concerns

During the discussions, Indian officials reportedly warned that Meta could risk losing its intermediary, or "safe harbour", protections under the Information Technology Act if it is found to actively control the selection and distribution of content rather than acting solely as a neutral platform.

According to Times Now, officials argued that if Meta decides which users receive specific content, it may not qualify for intermediary protection under Indian law.

PM Modi Video, CSAM And Deepfakes Discussed

The meetings also reportedly covered the temporary removal or restriction of a video posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which remained unavailable for around four to five hours before being restored.

According to India Today, Meta attributed the incident to a technical error involving its automated filtering systems. The issue had earlier drawn scrutiny from a parliamentary panel, which reportedly sought an unconditional apology from Zuckerberg.

Officials also reiterated concerns over CSAM, including material allegedly appearing in paid advertisements, as well as the spread of AI-generated deepfakes.

No Public Statement From Zuckerberg Yet

As of now, there has been no public statement or video from Mark Zuckerberg confirming the reported apology.