'Manoranjan Ki Kami Poori Kardi...': PM Narendra Modi Mocks Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, February 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a jibe at the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and said that the Congress Chief was allowed to speak in the Upper House of the Parliament last week because two special commanders weren't present. Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to President's address in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said: "Mallikarjun Kharge ji spoke in Rajya Sabha for a long time and I was thinking about how he got the chance to speak for a long time and then I realised that two special commanders were not there so he took advantage of it and I think that Kharge ji must have heard that song 'Aisa mauka phir kaha milega'."

PM Modi expressed his special gratitude to Kharge. "I could not say it that day but I express my special gratitude to Khargeji. I was listening to him with great attention and enjoyment that day. 'Lok Sabha mai jo manoranjan ki kami thi voh aapne poori kardi' (the lack of entertainment that we were missing in the Lok Sabha was fulfilled by him)," PM Modi said, apparently referring to the absence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

400 Seats For NDA:

He also said he hopes Kharge's prediction comes true. "I welcome the '400 seats for NDA' blessing he has given us," he said. "Ek baat khushi ki rahi, unhone (Kharge) jo 400 seat NDA ke liye aashirwad diya hai...aapke aashirwad mere sar aankhon par," the Prime Minister said.

Kharge in his remarks had referred to the Bharatiya Janata Party election slogan of "abki baar 400 par". "With a current majority of 330-334 seats, this time it...will be above 400...," he said, evoking smiles from BJP benches.

However, Kharge quickly added that BJP members have been elected due to PM Modi and the ruling party will not even cross 100 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Referring to Mamata Banerjee's jibe that the Congress will not even win 40 Lok seats, he said he would pray for the party. PM Modi said that President Droupadi Murmu, in her address, spoke about India's potential, strength, and bright future.