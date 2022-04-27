'Mannerless CM': Dr Harsh Vardhan, others slam Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for 'indecent behaviour' during PM Modi's COVID-19 review meet

Former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya and many other BJP leaders on Wednesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after a video of him slouching on the chair during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual COVID-19 review meeting went viral on social media.

In the video, Kejriwal was seen putting both of his arms over his head and to the back of the chair. He was also seen sliding down the seating while the PM interacted with the chief ministers.

"On one hand Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji is making every effort to protect the countrymen from #COVID19, while #Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal ji is proving by his indecent behaviour in review meeting that he is not worried about people at all (sic)," tweeted Dr Harsh Vardhan.

"Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism…," wrote Amit Malviya.

Meanwhile, 'Mannerless CM' began trending on Twitter.

Check out the reactions below:

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 08:46 PM IST