Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: 'The show has been about worshipping the qualities in others,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the address of the 100th episode of his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. Modi congratuled all the listeners all over the country who heard the monthly programme throughout the journey of 100 episodes.

Modi while recalling the journey to the 100th episode spoke about all the topics he addressed through the Mann Ki Baat programme. From social issues to economical issues, from women, farmers to youth issues, all were taken into account during the programme, said Modi.

PM Modi looks back on the journey of 100 episodes

Speaking on the start of Mann Ki Baat's journey, PM Modi said, "On 3rd October 2014, on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, we started Mann Ki Baat together. Today I would like to congratulate all the citizens on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. The show is the personification of our citizens; here we celebrate positivity, and people's participation."

Speaking on various aspects that make the monthly programme special, PM Modi said, "For me, Mann Ki Baat' has been about worshipping the qualities in others. The topic with which the programme started has became a mass movement."

"Mann Ki Baat gave me the platform to connect with the people of India. It is a journey from self to community. It is a journey from ego to self," he added.

Speaking on the inspiration each episode brings to the nation, PM Modi said, "In every episode of Mann Ki Baat, the service and capabilities of fellow citizens have inspired others. Every citizen becomes an inspiration for another in this program. In a way, every episode of Mann Ki Baat prepares the ground for the next one."

PM Modi shares success of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign

PM Modi spoke about the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign and its success in Haryana. Speaking on its significance, PM Modi said, "I started the campaign 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' from Haryana itself. The 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign influenced me a lot and I mentioned it in my episode. Soon this 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign became global."

"The motive of this campaign was to make people understand the importance of daughter in one's life. The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign has improved the gender ratio in Haryana," he added.

PM Modi lauds India's tourism

PM Modi took note of India's booming tourism sector. He also stressed the importance of cleanliness to help the tourism industry flourish.

Tourism sector is growing rapidly in the country.



"Tourism sector is growing rapidly in the country. Be it our natural resources, rivers, mountains, ponds or our pilgrimage sites, it is important to keep them clean. This will help the tourism industry a lot," said PM Modi.

PM Modi took note of women empowerment initiatives and the toy industry in India

PM Modi during his address appreciated various women empowerment initiatives taking place in all parts of India. He also stated that the programme has succeded to show various stories of talented people promoting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups so far. He also spoke on the re-establishment of India's toy industry.

Praising the initiatives during his address, PM Modi said, "I'm glad that Mann Ki Baat has covered various stories of women empowerment, such as the women of Deora village in Chhattisgarh, tribal women in Tamil Nadu making terracotta cups, and women rejuvenating Vellore Lake. Vijayashanti from Manipur makes clothes from lotus fibres. This unique eco-friendly idea of hers was discussed in 'Mann Ki Baat', and her work became more popular.

"Mann Ki Baat has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups. The mission to re-establish our toy industry began with Mann Ki Baat," he added.

PM Modi spoke on Mann Ki Baat's role in various mass movements

Speaking on the significance of the monthly programme in promoting various mass movements, PM Modi said, "Mann Ki Baat has been a catalyst in igniting numerous mass movements, be it 'Har Ghar Tiranga' or 'Catch the Rain', Mann Ki Baat has enabled mass movements to gain momentum."

PM Modi expresses gratitude to AIR team and the media

While concluding his address of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the entire AIR team, MyGov, media and especially the people of India for making 'Mann Ki Baat' a resounding success.

About Mann Ki Baat programme

PM Modi's radio monthly programme completed its 100th episode today. It is broadcast live across the country and in various parts of the world including the United Nations Headquarters.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.