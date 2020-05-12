Manmohan Singh Health Update: Former PM discharged from AIIMS

Manmohan Singh was shifted out of an intensive care unit (ICU) to a private ward on Monday, while his Covid-19 test result also returned negative. Singh (87) was admitted to the AIIMS here on Sunday evening after he suffered a reaction to a new medication and developed fever.

Singh, a senior leader of the opposition Congress, is currently a member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014. In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS. A number of leaders expressed concern over his health and wished him a speedy recovery.