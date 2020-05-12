Manmohan Singh Health Update: Former PM discharged from AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Tuesday was discharged from AIIMS, Delhi on medical advice.
Manmohan Singh was shifted out of an intensive care unit (ICU) to a private ward on Monday, while his Covid-19 test result also returned negative. Singh (87) was admitted to the AIIMS here on Sunday evening after he suffered a reaction to a new medication and developed fever.
Singh, a senior leader of the opposition Congress, is currently a member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014. In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS. A number of leaders expressed concern over his health and wished him a speedy recovery.
