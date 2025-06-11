Manjhi Takes Swipe At Chirag Paswan As NDA Alliance Tensions Surface Ahead Of Bihar Polls

'Delhi Can't Deliver Bihar's Dreams': Chirag Paswan Hints At Assembly Poll Debut, Rules Out CM Ambitions (VIDEO) | ANI

Patna: Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday indirectly attacked his cabinet colleague and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan by taking a dig at the latter`s recent rally in Ara.

Chirag in the rally said that his party would contest all 243 seats for strengthening NDA in the election, apparently much to consternation of Manjhi.

“Some people are trying to create pressure by holding their rallies, which is indiscipline. Elections are fought with discipline in NDA. Those who are powerful do not speak, but those who are weak speak," Manjhi commented.

"When the time comes, we will put forward our point. I have come to know that 20 vehicles are kept, in which 10 vehicles belong to the slogan shouters. While 10 vehicles go to one place, and the rest 10 go to other places to create an atmosphere,” he remarked while taking a dig at Chirag`s Ara rally.

“There was a talk of giving me two Lok Sabha seats, and one Rajya Sabha seat. But I was given only one LS seat, still I remained silent. We are a disciplined party, we don't say anything," he asserted.

Manjhi also indirectly attacked Chirag for not attending a rally organised during by-election to Imamganj. He said that some people did not turn up for the rally despite making a promise for it.

“We are not like these people. We will go directly and tell people to vote for NDA and ensure alliance’s victory. We all know how to do politics directly. Last year, by-elections were held on four assembly seats in the state as Imamganj seat was also among them", he added.

Manjhi's daughter-in-law Deepa Manjhi had contested the by-election from Imamganj and won the seat. LJP (RV) at that time contended that all the party workers were given a clear message that they should work hard to ensure the victory of the NDA candidate.

LJP (RV) MP and brother-in-law of Chirag, Arun Bharti, while indirectly lashing out at Manjhi for his remarks, said, “If some seniors are uncomfortable with the success of Chirag Ji's rally, we also consider it a blessing. People from a struggling society have to work hard. On the other hand, influential people take rest after snubbing others." “Jaki Rahi Bhavana Jaisi…,” he added.