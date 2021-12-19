Manjhi hurls abuses against Brahmins; BJP, RJD hit back

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi courted controversy when he hurled abuses against the Brahmin community, evoking sharp reactions from the BJP and the RJD.

Abusing the community, he called Brahmins Haarami, Saale and Chutiya (bastards, stupids etc) and exhorted Dalits to boycott Brahmins.

Mushar comes under the Maha Dalit community in Bihar.

Addressing a gathering in Patna on Saturday evening, Manjhi said: "When he was young, the prevalence of Satyanaraya Puja (Worshiping Lord Vishnu) was not much in our community (Mushar). These days, it is prevalent in almost every house. More alarmingly, the Brahmin (Pandits) come to our house, conduct Puja but they do not eat food in our houses. They shamelessly demand money (Dakshina) instead of eating food."

In his speech full of hatred against the Brahmins, Manjhi even used derogatory words like Saale, an abusive term. He described the Hindu religion as khatarnak Dharm (dangerous religion).

Reacting to the offensive words against the Brahmins, Upendra Kushwaha, chairman of JDU parliamentary board said Manjhi was a senior leader and he should avoid language which leads to tension in the society.

Niraj Kumar, senior JDU leader and former minister regretted Manjhi's comments and apprehended this may disturb harmony in the rural areas.

Mrityunjay Tiwari, RJD spokesperson while defending his comment said that Manjhi was being humiliated in NDA, hence he was speaking against the upper castes.

BJP spokesperson Sanjay Kumar Tiger regretted Manjhi's comments and said he was a senior leader and should maintain decency. Calling Pandits with adjectives like Haarami and Saala was quite offensive, he said.

Manjhi is an MLA from Gaya and his son Santosh is a cabinet minister in Bihar. Last week, Manjhi had alleged 60 percent of the IAS and IPS officers consumed liquor in Patna and advised their houses should be raided after 10 pm.

Nitish Kumar is starting his Samaj Sudhar Yatra from December 22 to popularise total prohibition.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 05:32 PM IST