Manipur’s Kangpokpi Violence: Armed Attack In Loibol Khullen Leaves 3 Dead, Including Woman; 7 Houses Torched Amid Clashes | Video | X

Imphal: Three people, including a woman, were killed after armed assailants launched an attack at a village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district early on Friday, officials said.

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At least seven houses were also gutted in a fire during the attack around 4 am at Loibol Khullen village in Saitu-Gamphazol subdivision of the district, they said.

The three died amid exchange of fire between rival groups for several minutes, which prompted villagers to run for shelter in nearby forest areas, an official said.

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The deceased have been identified as Letkhongam Haokip, Tinmary Haokip and Jangminlal Haokip.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen condemned the attack and said those responsible will be dealt with as per law.

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“The killing of three innocent persons and the burning of homes by unknown armed miscreants is a tragic and unacceptable act. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those who have been affected.

“The government is taking this incident very seriously. Necessary steps are being taken, and those responsible will be dealt with as per law. The safety and security of our people remain our priority,” she said in a statement.

Kipgen also appealed to people to remain calm and “not be provoked by those who seek to create fear and division”.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kuki tribes in the state, also denounced the attack and demanded an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.

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“KIM unequivocally denounces this barbaric act of violence against unarmed civilians. The deliberate killing of innocent persons, and the destruction of homes and livelihoods constitute a serious violation of human dignity and fundamental human rights," it said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)