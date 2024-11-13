Manipur Women’s Group ‘Imagi Meira’ Urges PM Modi To Act For Lasting Peace Amid Escalating State Violence

The powerful women’s organization Imagi Meira in Manipur has once again called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and bring about a permanent solution to the ongoing crisis and violence.

Addressing a press conference at the Manipur Press Club, the convenor of the organization, Thokchom Sujata, expressed deep concern over the escalating violence and unrest in the region.

Sujata highlighted the deteriorating situation in Manipur, with innocent civilians falling victim to the ongoing conflict. “In the past week, the situation has turned even more volatile, with civilians, including a woman farmer, being killed in Bishnupur district, and two others sustaining injuries in Imphal East. Additionally, two civilians have been killed, and seven, including minors and women, remain missing in Jiribam district,” she said.

The organization has long been urging both the state and central governments to take decisive action to resolve the conflict. Sujata emphasized that the lack of response from authorities has been deeply disheartening for the people of Manipur. She drew attention to the grave humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region, stressing the urgent need for intervention.

“We have repeatedly appealed to the government, but the failure to address the issue continues to be a matter of great concern. It is frustrating to see that despite our efforts, the authorities have not taken concrete steps,” Sujata said.

The convenor also raised questions about the role of foreign militants in the conflict, stating, “The war-like situation in Manipur has been exacerbated by foreign militants, and the way the central government is handling the crisis has made us question whether Manipur is truly a part of India.”

While expressing confidence in Prime Minister Modi’s capabilities, Sujata urged him to direct his attention to the plight of the people of Manipur. “We all know that Prime Minister Modi has the ability to mediate and resolve issues in many countries. Now, it is time to use that skill to save Manipur,” she added.