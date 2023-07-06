Manipur: Woman Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunmen Outside School In Imphal West

Representational image | ANI

Imphal: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a woman outside a school in Manipur's Imphal West district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Kwakeithel Mayai Koibi under Lamphel police station a day after classes 1 to 8 began in the state after two months because of the violence. Officials said she had gone near the school on some work but was not connected with any school.

Meanwhile, intermittent gunfire was heard in a village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district early Thursday, hours after security forces thwarted clashes when men armed with automatic weapons began to attack villagers, sources said. The incident took place around 3.40 pm on Wednesday near Phaileng village, they said.

More than a thousand women blocked roads to prevent forces reaching the area

Armed groups from nearby areas gathered in the area, escalating tensions, the sources said.About 1,000-1,500 women blocked roads to prevent additional forces from reaching the area, they said. However, the situation was brought under control because of the deployment of Assam Rifles personnel in the area.

In Churachandpur, about 100 km away, a large number of Kukis in a separate development staged a protest on Wednesday. The rally started at Public Ground and continued till the Tuibong Peace Ground. Nearly 4,000 people participated in the rally, most in 'combat' dress with camouflage on their faces, sources said.

More than 100 dead since ethnic violence broke out on May 3

No untoward incident was reported during the rally, which went on till 7 pm. More than 100 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normalcy in the state.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With inputs from PTI)