Manipur Viral Video: No Hearing In Supreme Court Today Due To Unavailability Of CJI Chandrachud

The Supreme Court of India | File

New Delhi: No hearing in the Supreme Court on Friday on the video of vandalism with two women paraded naked in Manipur as it was to be held before the Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chndrachud as he is not well and so all matters before the Bench are postponed.

The top court had sought answers from the Centre and the Manipur government on what actions they have taken on this incident. A day before the hearing, the Centre filed its affidavit on Thursday.

CBI To Investigate Case Involving Viral Video

In this affidavit of the Central Government, it was said that the investigation of the case has now been transferred to the CBI with the consent of the State Government. It was also appealed that speedy disposal of the case is necessary. For which an order should be given to transfer the case out of the state immediately and the trial court should also be directed to decide on it within 6 months from the filing of the charge sheet.

Significantly, this horrific incident of Manipur happened on May 4 and its 26-second video surfaced on July 19. After which there has been a huge uproar in the country. So far 7 accused have been arrested in this case, which includes a minor. A hearing was to be held in the Supreme Court on this matter on Friday, but this hearing will not be held now.

The Bench was to also hear five Manipur petitions on Friday that are also postponed.