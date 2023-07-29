Manipur Viral Video Case: CBI Registers FIR Within 2 Days After Home Ministry Transfers Probe

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi. | PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Manipur: The Central Bureau of Investigation registered an FIR in the Manipur viral video case, reported ANI quoting a CBI official on Saturday. The news comes after the case was handed over to the central agency by the Ministry of Home Affairs a couple of days ago.

About Manipur Viral Video

The Northeast state has been racked by ehtnic violence, which broke out over a Manipur High Court order asking the state government to consider adding the Meitei community to the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). Amid the persistent violence, a video from May 4, when the clashes broke out, surfaced recently purportedly showing two women being paraded naked.

The viral video triggered a fierce war of words between the BJP-led Centre and the Opposition, both within the four walls of the Parliament and outside, over the prevailing state of affairs in the Northeast state.

Home Ministry Transfers Case To CBI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) referred the Manipur viral video case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday. The person who shot the horrific video has been identified and his mobile phone is with security agencies.

The trial of the case is likely to take place outside the northeastern state, which has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, in which more than 160 people have lost their lives. There has been a massive furore in the country ever since the video of the two Kuki women being paraded naked went viral on social media.

The Union Home Ministry is in touch with both Meitei and Kuki groups and talks are in an advanced stage to restore normalcy in Manipur, according to reports.

