Manipur Violence: Evacuation efforts paced in state as clashes over Scheduled Tribes category intensifies | Twitter

In the wake of violent clashes between tribals and Meiteis in Manipur, neighbouring states have stepped up their evacuation efforts to bring their people back from the violence-hit state, stated a report.

The Northeast Frontier Railway has stopped all Manipur-bound trains, and no trains will be allowed to enter the state until the situation improves.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Violent Protests Erupt over Scheduled Tribes Category Issue

A decades-long faultline has reopened in Manipur as violent protests broke out against a high court direction to the state government on the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes category.

On Wednesday, violence took place during a 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur to protest the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The government was forced to ban the internet for five days and clamp Section 144 CrPC in various districts following the violence.

Evacuation Efforts by Meghalaya and Nagaland

In the aftermath of the violence that broke out on May 3 in Manipur, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday directed state government officials to evacuate students of the state studying in various educational institutions in the state. Conrad K Sangma called an urgent meeting with top officials to ensure the safety of students of Meghalaya following reports of violence in Manipur.

Manipur's neighboring state Nagaland has opened a helpline for the citizens of the state for evacuation from violence-hit Manipur. "A close watch is being maintained on the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur and the safety and security of people from Nagaland presently in Manipur and Imphal City," a Nagaland Home Department press release said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to announce that he has asked the District Administration of Cachar to take care of the families who sought refuge in Assam.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Manipur violence: Internet suspended across northeastern state for 5 days following fresh clashes

Relief Camps Set Up

The state home department has set up relief camps for people who have been left stranded due to the violence in the state. As many as 9,000 people were rescued from the violence-hit areas and given shelter. Army and paramilitary forces were deployed in Manipur, and fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be deployed to contain widespread rioting. The Army also conducted flag marches to bring the situation under control.

Shoot-at-Sight Order Issued

The Manipur Governor approved the state home department's shoot-at-sight order after clashes broke out across the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community. The order was issued in view of the prevailing law and order situation after incidents of violence were reported during 'Tribal Solidarity March' on May 3.

Indian Army Undertakes Flying Operations

The Army in a statement said it would be undertaking flying operations to induct additional Indian Army columns commencing tonight from Guwahati and Tezpur. Efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur area, adding that additional columns were also redeployed from Nagaland.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Government Officials Call for Cooperation

After clashes in various parts of Manipur following a mass rally held by tribal groups, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that the incidents were a result of a "prevailing misunderstanding between two communities". He further appealed to the people of the state to cooperate with the government to maintain law and order.

Fake Videos Circulated

The Indian Army cautioned citizens to rely only on content available on official and verified sources. "Fake videos on the security situation in Manipur, including a video of the attack on Assam Rifles post, are being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. The Indian Army requests all to rely on content through official and verified sources only."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)