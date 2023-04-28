Manipur violence: DM clamps prohibitory orders, suspends internet in Churachandpur district ahead of CM's visit |

The District Magistrate (DM) of Churachandpur has imposed indefinite prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the district, citing the likelihood of a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity, and grave danger to human lives and properties. The move comes ahead of Chief Minister Biren Singh's visit to Churachandpur district.

Prohibition on assembly and carrying weapons

The Additional District Magistrate of Churachandpur has prohibited the assembly of five or more persons and carrying sticks, stones, firearms, weapons, or objects of any description that can be used as offensive weapons in the revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur district until further notice. The order is aimed at preventing any breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity, and grave danger to human lives and properties.

It was the Burmese (illegal Myanmar refugees in the heart of Churachandpur) and the politician James KH. @AmitShahOffice @AmitShah @DrSJaishankar @TribalAffairsIn requesting intervention.

They are taking advantage while you are focusing in Karnataka. https://t.co/ufPyVYPYTa pic.twitter.com/d83XSKncZ1 — Johnson (@johnson63866214) April 28, 2023

Vandalism of open gym and public meeting venue

Unruly mobs and anti-social elements have vandalized the newly constructed Open Gym at PT Sports Complex in New Lamka, which was scheduled for inauguration by the Chief Minister on April 28, 2023. They also damaged the venue for the public meeting at Sadhbhav Mandap. However, the district police intervened quickly and controlled the situation.

Total shutdown called by ITLF

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) has called for a total shutdown in the Churachandpur district on April 28, 2023, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, in protest against the government's land survey and demolition of churches. The shutdown could lead to the mobilization of the public for protest through social media and networking sites, which could lead to an escalation of public unrest and unlawful activities in Churachandpur district.

Internet/mobile data suspended in Churachandpur

In light of the likelihood of public unrest and unlawful activities, the administration has asked internet providers to curb/suspend internet/mobile data in the Churachandpur district with immediate effect and until the situation improves.