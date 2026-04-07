Manipur Tension Escalates: 3 Killed In Firing After Mob Storms CRPF Camp

The situation turned tense in Manipur after a bomb attack killed two children in Tronglaobi village. The attack was reportedly carried out by suspected Kuki armed miscreants.

Following the killings, people gathered in large numbers at a CRPF camp in Bishnupur district to register their protest. However, the situation quickly spiralled out of control, forcing CRPF personnel to open fire to disperse the violent crowd.

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According to reports, three people died in the firing, while several others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to hospitals, while those with critical injuries were referred to Imphal for advanced treatment.

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Tension continues to grip the district, with authorities yet to officially confirm the total number of casualties at the time of reporting. In response to the escalating unrest, the Manipur Government ordered a temporary shutdown of internet and mobile data services across five valley districts, Bishnupur, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, and Thoubal, for three days starting from 2:00 PM on April 7.

The directive, issued under the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024, cited concerns over the possible misuse of social media to circulate inflammatory content, including images, videos, and hate speech that could fuel further violence. Authorities warned that misinformation and rumours could mobilise mobs and escalate communal tensions.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat following the Tronglaobi incident. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, and officials from the Army, Assam Rifles, and central security forces as efforts continue to restore normalcy.