Manipur Sexual Assault Case: Agitated Mob Burns Down Home Of Main Accused Huirem Herodas Meitei In Chekmai; Video Surfaces

Manipur: The house of Huirem Herodas Meitei, the main accused in the sexual assault case that shook Manipur a couple of days ago, was burnt by an agitated mob on Thursday. Visuals of the incident show a group of protestors, mostly women, setting the accused's house on fire.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Four people have been arrested on Thursday in the horrifying viral video of women being paraded naked surfaced from Manipur. "Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case: 03 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So a total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now," Manipur Police tweeted a day ago. Meanwhile, Manipur Police are conducting raids and making all-out efforts to arrest the other culprits at the earliest, State Police tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Search Operations Underway

Moreover, search operations and checking at nakas by the state police and central forces are being undertaken. "Search Operations and Checking at Nakas: State Police and Central forces continue to conduct search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts. 02 (two) arms with 05 (five) ammunitions were recovered in Imphal East District," Manipur Police tweeted. In connection with violations in different districts of Manipur, a total of 129 nakas and checkpoints are installed in different districts of Manipur and detained 657 persons in connection with violations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"A total of 129 Nakas/ Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 657 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State," Manipur police tweeted. "Movement of 464 (four hundred sixty-eight) vehicles on NH-37 and 138 (one hundred thirty-eight) vehicles on NH-2 with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles," Manipur police said.

Governor Condemns Horrific Viral Video

Earlier today, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey expressed her strong condemnation of the viral video of women being paraded naked and allegedly sexually assaulted and directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to take immediate steps to book the perpetrators of this heinous crime and award exemplary punishment as per law.

Amidst a nationwide outcry over the appalling incident in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that two individuals, including the primary perpetrator, have been apprehended. He emphasized that his government would spare no effort in seeking the death penalty for the accused.

"One was arrested yesterday and recently I got information that another one has also been arrested now. The interrogation is going on. The state police have arrested the suspected main culprit and those who involve have also been arrested and will be booked as per the law," Singh said.

The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 in protest against the proposed inclusion of people belonging to the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)