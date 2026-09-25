Manipur Security Forces Destroy 3 IEDs In Ukhrul, Arrest 4 Militants With Arms & Ammunition | X - Spearcorps

Imphal, Sep 25: Three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were safely destroyed in a joint operation by security forces in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, the Army said on Friday.

In separate operations, four hardcore militants of different banned outfits were arrested from three districts of Manipur. Arms and ammunition, including foreign-made weapons, were also recovered from the possession of the arrested militants.

IEDs destroyed in Ukhrul

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, troops of the Spear Corps, in coordination with the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, detected the three IEDs in Ukhrul district.

𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 | 𝗜𝗘𝗗𝘀 𝗡𝗲𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗨𝗸𝗵𝗿𝘂𝗹



Acting on specific intelligence, troops of #SpearCorps, in close coordination with #AssamRifles and #ManipurPolice, successfully neutralised three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in… pic.twitter.com/fUaxcUYsPD — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) September 25, 2026

According to the Army, the explosives had been laid with complex initiation mechanisms and posed a potential threat to civilian life and property. The security forces completely sanitised the area before carrying out a controlled in-situ demolition of the IEDs, thereby eliminating the threat, the Army said.

The successful operation highlighted the vigilance and operational readiness of the security forces, and the coordination among the Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, it added.

Militants arrested in operations

The joint action is part of continuing efforts by the security forces and law enforcement agencies to prevent militant activities and maintain peace and stability in the region.

A Manipur police official said that four militants belonging to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) and Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) were arrested from Imphal West, Bishnupur and Kakching districts. Some arms and ammunition, including foreign-made, were recovered from the possession of the extremists.

The arms and ammunition include two Chinese hand grenades along with a detonator, one GLOCK 19 pistol with a magazine loaded with five rounds. One two-wheeler was also seized.

The arrested militants identified as Phandom Dinesh Singh (38) alias Thembung alias Wangba, Aheibam Silan Meitei (34), Okram Gobin Meitei (25) and Sanjenbam Abung Singh alias Krishna (49).

Also Watch:

Security measures continue

Meanwhile, the security forces comprising the Central and state units continue extensive crackdowns against militants, with search operations and area domination drives underway in fringe, mixed-populated and vulnerable areas across districts.

A total of 116 nakas/checkpoints have been set up across Manipur in both valley and hill districts, to curb the illegal movement of inimical elements and suspicious vehicles.

Security forces have also been providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37). Strict security arrangements and convoy protection continue in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of vehicles.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)