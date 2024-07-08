Manipur: Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Imphal To Meet Victims Of Violence At Relief Camps; Video

Imphal: Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi reached Imphal to meet the victims of violence at the relief camps in the state.

The Congress leader arrived at the Imphal airport earlier this afternoon to visit relief camps here and will call upon Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey this evening.

#WATCH | Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Imphal airport, Manipur



He will visit relief camps here and will call on the Manipur Governor this evening. pic.twitter.com/kh7k9jNS3w — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

#WATCH | Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi reaches Imphal, Manipur



He will visit relief camps here and will call on the Manipur Governor this evening. https://t.co/Pl8PXUMWYp pic.twitter.com/NayVmqDYg0 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

He is scheduled to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at 5.30 pm. after which he will address a press conference at the Manipur Congress office at 6.15 pm.

Rahul Gandhi's Visit To Jiribam Higher Secondary School Relief Camp

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi visited the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp and offered support to the victims of violence there.

The official handle of the Congress party took to a microblogging site and posted on X, "LoP Rahul Gandhi visits Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp, meets victims of violence and offers support in their darkest hour. His third visit to Manipur post-violence shows his unwavering commitment to the people's cause."

LoP Shri @RahulGandhi visits Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp, meets victims of violence & offers support in their darkest hour.



His third visit to Manipur post-violence shows his unwavering commitment to the people's cause.



📍 Manipur pic.twitter.com/BpuKeCyoIM — Congress (@INCIndia) July 8, 2024

Rahul Gandhi will shortly visit the relief camp at Sadbhavna Mandap, in Tuibong, Churachandpur district in Manipur.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Visits Assam

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi visited Assam on Monday to meet the flood-affected victims at a relief camp in Fulertal, Lakhipur.

After his visit to the relief camp at Fulertal in Assam, Rahul Gandhi proceeded to Manipur to visit relief camps at three different locations.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

PM Modi On Central Govt's Efforts To Bring Normalcy In Manipur

PM Modi, during his address in the Rajya Sabha last week, reaffirmed that the central government is making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur.

"The government is continuously making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur. More than 11,000 FIRs have been registered and over 500 people have been arrested. Incidents of violence are continuously reducing in Manipur," PM Modi said.

He further said that the central and state governments are establishing interactions with all stakeholders to restore peace.

"Today, schools, colleges, offices and other institutions are open in the state. The central and state governments are talking to all stakeholders to restore peace," the Prime Minister added.