Manipur: N Biren Singh sworn in as Chief Minister for second time

Imphal: N Biren Singh on Monday took oath as Manipur Chief Minister for second straign month, after the BJP winning 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in the state.

Ten days after election results came, the BJP on Sunday announced Singh as the Chief Minister among two more contenders - Biswajit Singh and Yumnam Khemchand.

The 1961-born Singh is five-time MLA from the Heingang Assembly constituency.



Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 03:49 PM IST