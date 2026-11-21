At least 11 to 15 people have died and more than 180 others have been hospitalised in Manipur's Chandel district following the suspected consumption of spurious liquor. The deaths, reported between November 18 and 20, have raised concerns over possible methanol poisoning, although the exact cause is yet to be officially confirmed.

The incident has primarily affected Chakpikarong sub-division and adjoining areas, with most of the victims being men aged between 32 and 50. Several people reportedly died at their homes, while others died while being taken to hospitals or after being admitted to local healthcare facilities.

Deaths Reported Across Villages In Chandel

According to reports, the suspected liquor consumption has claimed several lives across villages in Chandel district, including Nungpan and Khambathel. The victims reportedly developed symptoms consistent with possible methanol poisoning after consuming the suspected adulterated alcohol.

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Some victims were initially taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Chakpikarong, while others were shifted to hospitals in Imphal as their condition deteriorated.

Police have reportedly said that the liquor was procured from Sugnu in neighbouring Kakching district and was not manufactured or brewed in Chandel. Investigators are examining the source of the liquor and the circumstances surrounding its distribution.

Over 180 People Hospitalised, CM Visits Patients

The tragedy has left more than 180 people hospitalised, with the majority receiving treatment at hospitals in Imphal.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited patients undergoing treatment at Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Imphal West and Babina Hospital in Imphal East. Reports indicate that over 140 patients were admitted to Shija Hospitals, while more than 40 were being treated at Babina Hospital.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for those affected. He also ordered an inquiry into the incident and arranged for medical teams, specialists and essential medicines to be sent to the affected district.

Health Advisory Issued, Residents Asked To Avoid Suspicious Liquor

Following the incident, district authorities issued a public health advisory urging residents to avoid locally brewed liquor and alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin, particularly those suspected to have been linked to the outbreak.

People have also been advised to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness, blurred vision or breathing difficulties after consuming alcohol.

Methanol poisoning is suspected to be behind the deaths and hospitalisations. Methanol, a toxic form of alcohol sometimes found in illegally manufactured or adulterated liquor, can cause severe poisoning and may lead to blindness, organ failure or death.

Death Toll Remains Unclear As Reports Vary

The exact death toll and number of hospitalisations remain unclear, with figures varying across media reports. While several reports have cited 11 to 15 deaths and around 180 hospitalisations, a report by The Sangai Express put the death toll at 16 and the number of hospitalised patients at over 370, including related cases from the Sugnu area.

The exact cause of the tragedy is yet to be formally established, with medical and scientific investigations underway. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as patients receive treatment and investigations into the suspected spurious liquor supply progress.