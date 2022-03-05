Manipur Elections 2022: Two killed in separate incidents as voting underway

Manipur: As many as two people were killed in separate incidents of poll related violence as voting is underway in the last phase of polling in Manipur. The first incident took place in Thoubal district and the second in Senapati district.

Meanwhile, 28.2 per cent of the eligible voters have voted till 11 am, in the second phase of the elections in Manipur. 92 candidates are in fray in the elections.

As voting began for the second and last phase of the Manipur Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the voters in the state to vote in large numbers.

"Today is the second phase of the Manipur Assembly elections. Calling upon all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in large numbers and mark the festival of democracy," PM Modi tweeted.

92 candidates are in fray The second and last phase of the Manipur Assembly election has begun today at 7 am. This phase will pick between 92 candidates in 22 constituencies across 10 districts.

BJP candidate from Heirok assembly seat Thokchom Radheshyam Singh believes that he will win the election by a minimum of 5,000 votes. “Polls will decide future of Manipur. I’ll win by a margin of at least 5000 votes,” retired IPS officer added after voting.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 12:17 PM IST