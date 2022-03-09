Manipur elections 2022: Top constituencies to watch out for

Amid BJP's push to win a second consecutive term, the party that will head the state will be decided on March 10.

Several exit polls on Monday forecast a majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab with some of them giving an edge to the saffron party in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

In Manipur, BJP is predicted to win a second term. The BJP was given a clear edge by most exit polls, with the Congress being seen as a distant second. BJP has formed a coalition with the National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) for the Assembly election.

According to Zee News-Designboxed, BJP might bag anything between 32 and 38 seats in the 60-member Assembly, while the Congress would possibly muster 12-17 seats. IndiaTV Ground Zero Research has forecast 26-31 seats for the BJP, with the Congress ending up with 12-17 constituencies and other parties with 11-22 seats.

Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

While people await tomorrow's poll results, here's a look at top constituencies to watch out for in Manipur:

Heingang

This is the home constituency of Manipur CM Nongthombam Biren Singh. The Manipur CM is seeking yet another term from this seat. Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh to challenge the Manipur CM.

Yaiskul

BJP's Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, who won this seat in 2017, is facing a tough challenge as Congress, NPP, as well as JD(U). One of the key contenders in this seat is JD(U)'s Thounaojam Brinda, who was a part of the 2012 batch of the Manipur Public Service Commission cadre. Meanwhile, Congress has given the ticket to Ningombam Helendro Singh.

Wangkhei

This constituency has come under the spotlight as the election of its MLA Okram Henry Singh was challenged in the courts. BJP has nominated Okram Henry Singh as its candidate while NPP has given the ticket to Yumkham Erabot Singh. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Rajkumar Priyobarta Singh.

Bishnupur

BJP has a strong chance to win this seat for the first time as it has given the ticket to six-time MLA, Konthoujam Govindas. Ningthoujam Joykumar Singh is the Congress candidate this time.

Khangabok

Surjakumar Okram is an INC candidate from Khangabok constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections. Surjakumar Okram is the son of three-term Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh. While BJP has fielded Khundrakpam Menjor Mangang. The JD(U) has fielded Thokchom Jadumani Singh from this constituency.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:15 PM IST