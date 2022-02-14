Manipur Elections 2022: Congress releases list of 30 star campaigners; Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign - check full list here

Ahead of the Manipur Assembly polls, Congress released a list 30 of star campaigners which also include Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi.

In an official notice issued by the grand old party, a total of 30 names have been announced for campaigning in the poll bound state. Apart from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, other leaders like Jairam Ramesh, former CM Okram Ibobi Singh, and Kanhaiya Kumar have also been included in the list.

Here's a complete look at the list:

The elections in Manipur will be held on February 27 and March 3. Votes will be counted on March 10.

The list of campaigners comes a day after Congress made a pre-poll alliance with the parties having a similar ideology, principles, and motto of democracy.

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, former CM Okram Ibobi Singh, and Kanhaiya Kumar are among the party's 30 start campaigners for Manipur Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/MsL2qbs5Cy — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President, Kh Devabrata Singh, in an exclusive interview with ANI, said that Congress has gone for a pre-poll alliance with five parties - CPI, CPM, Forward Block, RSP, and JD(S). The alliance is named Progressive Secular Alliance(MPSA) to fight this year's assembly polls." "We are contesting elections on 54 seats out of a total of 60 assembly constituencies in the state. The six assembly constituencies have been left to the benefit of the alliance. All five political parties have a footprint in our vote bank. They are volunteering that they will campaign for Congress party," said Singh.

He added that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra public meeting is tentatively scheduled on February 15 and Rahul Gandhi for sure visiting the state on February 21 for the election campaign.

When he was questioned about BJP is campaigning more aggressively than Congress in Manipur, he said that BJP and its allies are going against the constitution, and rule of law is completely lost here. "They spreading propaganda and they are not going to win. People who have fear of losing their campaign more aggressively," he said.

"We have always brought peace to the state. We have settled interstate issues and law and order. N Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur was with us (Congress) till July 2016. He was part of the team that brought peace to the state that's why I am questioning him please be honest with the claim. He is claiming to make happy the BJP bosses," the Singh said.

The Congress leader highlighted that BJP is losing credibility among people.

The first phase of Assembly elections in Manipur will take place on February 28 and the second phase of polling is now scheduled to be held on March 5. The results will be declared on March 10.

(with agency inputs)

