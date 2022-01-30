Manipur elections 2022: BJP releases candidates for all 60 seats, fields CM N Biren Singh from Heingang

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on announced candidates for all 60 Assembly seats for the upcoming election in Manipur.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to contest from his traditional Heingang constituency, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier, Union Minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav had said the party will form a government with more than two/third majority in the northeastern state.

"Bharatiya Janata Party will contest on all 60 seats in the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections and form a government with more than 2/3rd majority," Bhupender Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Assembly elections in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 02:04 PM IST