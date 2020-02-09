Manipur CM happy over Chief Minister’s coaching scheme in state

Guwahati: Stressing on the need of producing high quality and talented students across the state, Manipur Chief Minister said that the Chief Minister’s Coaching Scheme, which was introduced with an objective to provide the much-needed support to those deserving and meritorious students, are yielding results in state gradually.

“I am very happy that many students who come from humble background are getting the benefits of the scheme. Every hard work will pay off if you focus on what you want to achieve,” N Biren Singh said while interacting with the scholars of the Chief Minister’s Coaching Scheme for Civil Service Aspirants held at GM Hall in Imphal on Saturday.

It may be mentioned that the Chief Minister’s Scholarship Scheme for Civil Services Coaching worth over Rs. 1 crore was launched in March last year. Under this scheme, the State Government will provide 100% scholarship to 150 selected Civil Services aspirants to realise their dreams. With one year course fee of Rs. 70,800 per student, the total amount, which is to be borne by the State Government is pegged at Rs. 1,06,20,000. The scheme is being collaborated with the Delhi-based ALS-IAS Coaching Institute under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.