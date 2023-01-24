Manipur: BJP leader shot dead near his residence, one arrested

Laishram Rameshwor Singh was the convenor of ex-servicemen cell of the saffron party's state unit. |

A BJP leader was shot dead in Manipur's Thoubal district on Tuesday, following which one person was arrested, police said.

Laishram Rameshwor Singh, the convenor of ex-servicemen cell of the saffron party's state unit, was murdered near the gates of his residence in Kshetri locality in the morning, Thoubal Superintendent of Police Haobijam Jogeshchandra said.

Assailants came in car without reg. no

Some people came in a car without a registration number and shot at Singh from a close range, he said.

The 50-year-old man received a bullet injury on his chest and was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Hours after the incident, the man driving the vehicle, identified as Naorem Ricky Pointing Singh, was arrested, Jogeshchandra told reporters.

Empty case of .32 calibre bullet found near spot

"The search for the prime accused, identified as Ayekpam Keshorjit, is underway and further investigation is on," he said, without divulging anything on the possible motive behind the killing.

An empty case of .32 calibre bullet was seized from the spot, he said.

Police appealed to the prime accused to surrender, and warned people against providing him with shelter.

BJP state unit vice president Ch Chidananda Singh told PTI, "We strongly condemn this cowardly act. Culprits should be nabbed at the earliest and stringent action should be taken against them."

