Manimahesh Yatra 2026 Suspended After Snowfall Blankets Chamba’s High-Altitude Pilgrimage Site | X

The ongoing Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district has been temporarily suspended following fresh snowfall in the high-altitude pilgrimage region, causing difficulties for pilgrims undertaking the sacred journey. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure amid deteriorating weather conditions, with authorities prioritising the safety of pilgrims and other visitors.

Manimahesh Yatra temporarily halted

The ongoing Manimahesh Yatra has been temporarily suspended due to deteriorating weather conditions in the region. The decision was taken by authorities after continuous rainfall and snowfall were reported in high-altitude areas, including Dal Lake Manimahesh, Gaurikund, Sundrasi, and surrounding areas. The adverse weather has increased the risk of slippery trails and other safety hazards along the pilgrimage route.

The annual pilgrimage, dedicated to Lord Shiva, draws thousands of devotees to Manimahesh Lake, situated at an altitude of around 4,080 metres in the Bharmour region. Pilgrims undertake the challenging trek through mountainous terrain to reach the sacred lake, which is located beneath the Manimahesh Kailash peak.

Halt until weather conditions improve

Snowfall has blanketed several high-altitude areas along the pilgrimage route, making movement difficult and increasing the risk of slippery and hazardous conditions. The weather has also affected accessibility at various points along the route. Keeping the safety of devotees in mind, the administration has halted movement on the yatra route until weather conditions improve.

Authorities have urged pilgrims to avoid attempting the journey until conditions improve and official clearance is issued. Arrangements and movement along the route are being monitored in view of the changing weather. Pilgrims have been urged to remain at safe locations and follow the guidelines of the administration.

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Significance of Manimahesh

The Manimahesh pilgrimage is traditionally associated with the Hindu month of Bhadrapada and is considered one of the prominent religious journeys in Himachal Pradesh. Devotees from Himachal Pradesh and several other parts of the country participate in the annual yatra, undertaking the trek with prayers and religious rituals. The yatra officially began on September 4 and will run until September 19, 2026.

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Manimahesh Kailash is one of the five sacred peaks known as the Panch Kailash in Hindu tradition. The pilgrimage site is also known for the sacred lake, also known as Dal Lake, which is situated at an elevation of 4,080 metres, close to the Manimahesh Kailash peak.