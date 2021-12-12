Mangaluru: Case registered against two unknown persons for ‘celebrating death of CDS Rawat, expecting death of security advisor Doval' on social media

Bengaluru: A case has been registered in Mangaluru by the police against two unknown persons for their posts on social media ‘celebrating the death of CDS Bipin Rawat and also expecting the death of security advisor Ajit Doval’.

Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar confirmed to the media that two Facebook accounts are under the scanner of the police and a case has been registered against 2 unknown persons. It is now being verified if the accounts are fake or original.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by a man named Sushanth Poojari. He claimed that posts ‘celebrating the death of late CDS and also expecting death of security advisor Doval’ were uploaded on the Facebook wall of two users.

The accused have been booked under Section 505(1)(b) (circulating a statement with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the police to identify and initiate legal action against irresponsible social media users rejoicing over the demise of CDS Bipin Rawat in a military chopper crash.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the police chief was directed to take legal action against those who have made irresponsible comments regarding a person who led the country's armed forces.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, December 8.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 07:52 PM IST