 Mangal Panday 167th Death Anniversary: Know About India's First Freedom Fighter Who Sparked Movement For Independence
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMangal Panday 167th Death Anniversary: Know About India's First Freedom Fighter Who Sparked Movement For Independence

Mangal Panday 167th Death Anniversary: Know About India's First Freedom Fighter Who Sparked Movement For Independence

Mangal Panday was an Indian freedom fighter who served as a sepoy in the British East India Company.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
article-image

Mangal Panday was the first freedom fighter who gave Indians hope of independence. He was also known as the great 'Sepoy Mutiny' of 1857. He is one of the prominent figures in Indian history who contributed to India's struggle during the British government's tenure.

He was Born on July 19, 1827, in a town near Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, and passed away on April 8, 1857. He left behind a legacy of courage and determination.

Who was Mangal Panday ?

Mangal Panday was born into a Brahmin family. He always wanted to do something for his country, which led him to join the Bengal Army in 1849. After joining the British military, he became a private soldier (sepoy) in the 5th Company of the 34th Bengal Native Infantry. Panday's patriotic feelings towards his nation and his courage to fight for the motherland inspired thousands of people to demand the British to leave India.

What happened on March 29, 1857?

It was believed that Britishers introduced a particular type of Enfield rifle, which required them to bite the end of the cartilage in order to load the weapon. During that time, information was spread among people that the lubricant used in the cartilage was made up of cow or pig skin. Which led to conflict, and many sepoys refused to use the cartilage.

On March 29, 1857, Mangal Panday encouraged people to raise their voices against the Britishers. He attacked two brothers and tried to shoot himself; however, he was captured by the Britishers and he got arrested.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mangal Panday 167th Death Anniversary: Know About India's First Freedom Fighter Who Sparked Movement...

Mangal Panday 167th Death Anniversary: Know About India's First Freedom Fighter Who Sparked Movement...

'We Want Clean Drinking Water!': Shapoorji Pallonji Parkwest Residents In Bengaluru's Jagajeevanram...

'We Want Clean Drinking Water!': Shapoorji Pallonji Parkwest Residents In Bengaluru's Jagajeevanram...

Revenge Killing Shocks Hyderabad: Killers Post Selfie Video Of Bloody Hands & Knife On Instagram...

Revenge Killing Shocks Hyderabad: Killers Post Selfie Video Of Bloody Hands & Knife On Instagram...

Murder Accused & BJP Leader's Kin Vijay Narayan Singh Shot Dead In UP's Sultanpur

Murder Accused & BJP Leader's Kin Vijay Narayan Singh Shot Dead In UP's Sultanpur

'Heavy Costs Should Be Imposed On You': Delhi High Court Rejects Plea To Remove Arvind Kejriwal As...

'Heavy Costs Should Be Imposed On You': Delhi High Court Rejects Plea To Remove Arvind Kejriwal As...