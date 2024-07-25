'Mandate Of People Insulted,' Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju On Opposition's Politics Over Union Budget 2024-25

New Delhi: In a strong rebuttal to the opposition's criticism of Union Budget 2024-25, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday accused the opposition of engaging in mere politics rather than providing constructive feedback on the budget.

Speaking on the significance of the budget, Rijiju highlighted its ambitious goals and termed it as a "historical budget".

"I want to condemn the remarks made by some opposition leaders on the Budget. The opposition did not say anything about the budget, rather they have just done politics. They have insulted the mandate of the people, which is not right for democracy. After the presentation of the first budget of the historic third term under the leadership of PM Modi, the country wants to see that the discussion on the budget takes place in a good and meaningful manner. The way the leaders of some parties commented during the budget session and the way they gave speeches, I would like to say that they have insulted the House by lowering the dignity of the budget session," Rijiju said while addressing the media on Thursday.

#WATCH | Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "...You all must have seen yesterday's discussion. After the presentation of the first budget of the historic third term under the leadership of PM Modi, the country wants to see that the discussion on the budget takes… pic.twitter.com/yE181BMPgC — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2024

Rijiju urged for a focus on the budget during the parliamentary session. He said that the opposition has insulted the mandate of the people by criticizing the budget.

"The opposition has just spoken ill of the budget, without even mentioning one good feature. As a parliamentary affairs minister, I would like to appeal that during the Budget session, discussion should be around it," he said.

"The budget aims to make India the third largest economy. There is allocation for infrastructure, provision for covering every corner of the world, for women, for employment, and for farmers. If the opposition doesn't understand, the public will punish them. PM Modi has come to power for the third time because of the public. opposition is trying to change the narrative," he added.

About The Protest Held By INDIA Bloc

The opposition INDIA bloc MPs held a protest in the Parliament complex on Wednesday, against the Union Budget, presented on Tuesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Opposition virodhi kursi bachao Budget murda baad" slogans were raised by the INDIA bloc leaders as they protested holding placards in the Parliament building, claiming that the Budget is "discriminatory" in nature.

Criticism Of The Union Budget By Congress Leaders

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Union Budget 2024-25, accusing the Finance Minister of making hollow promises.

Taking to social media platform 'X,' he tweeted, "Kursi Bachao Budget. Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states. Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian. Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets."

Mallikarjun Kharge also took to 'X,' tweeting, "Modi Government's 'copycat budget' could not even copy Congress' justice agenda properly! The Modi Government's budget is distributing half-hearted 'rewadis' to dupe its coalition partners so that the NDA survives. This is not a budget for the 'progress of the country,' it is a 'save Modi government' budget!"