Man threatened to blow up Har ki Pauri ghat arrested, was angry over his Aadhar card not being issued

Haridwar man who threatened Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to blow up the Har ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar was arrested on Monday. The man was angry about his Aadhar card not being issued.

Keshavanand, the accused, was arrested from Haridwar is being interrogated, said officials. Director General (law and order) Ashok Kumar said that the man might be mentally unstable.

Keshavanand comes from Pauri district and used to work at a Dhaba in Haridwar. According to the initial interrogation, the man was frustrated about his Aadhar card not being issued.

He has been penalised earlier as well for making similar threats and he was receiving counselling for the same.

The threat call was made on 9th November which was answered by the chief minister's protocol officer Anand Singh Rawat. Rawat filed a written complaint as soon as possible with the Kotwali police station in Haridwar on Sunday.