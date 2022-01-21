Man sets himself on fire outside Supreme Court

A man, identified as Rajbhar Gupta, allegedly attempted suicide outside Gate no. 1 of the Supreme Court premises by setting himself on fire on Friday, police officials reported.
According to police sources, Gupta happens to be a resident of Noida, who suffered burn injuries and was rushed to hospital.
Further details are awaited, an inquiry by the cops is underway to ascertain the exact reason.
Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 03:01 PM IST
