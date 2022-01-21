e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Man sets himself on fire outside Supreme CourtPunjab: 2 kg RDX recovered from DinanagarIndia records 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases, 703 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 9,692
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 03:16 PM IST

Man sets himself on fire outside Supreme Court

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

A man, identified as Rajbhar Gupta, allegedly attempted suicide outside Gate no. 1 of the Supreme Court premises by setting himself on fire on Friday, police officials reported.

According to police sources, Gupta happens to be a resident of Noida, who suffered burn injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Further details are awaited, an inquiry by the cops is underway to ascertain the exact reason.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 03:01 PM IST
Advertisement