Man Posing As Lawyer Duped TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Of ₹56 Lakh, Arrested | File Photo

Kolkata: The police have arrested a man on charges of cyber fraud, almost a year after he stole lakhs of rupees from the bank account of Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, said a senior police officer on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Mokuleshar Reza. He was arrested from Rangapani area in Assam by the Cyber ​​Crime division of Kolkata Police on Friday.

The Trinamool Congress MP was a victim of cyber fraud. About Rs 56 lakh had disappeared from his bank account.

According to the police, the incident took place in November 2025. The Trinamool MP had alleged that Rs 56 lakh was withdrawn from the Calcutta High Court branch of a state-owned bank.

According to the police, the accused entered the bank disguised as a lawyer. Allegedly, the accused first changed the number of Kalyan Banerjee's registrar number that was linked to the bank account. Then he took full control of the account and withdrew the money.

It is said that a huge amount of gold was bought with that money. The police are making efforts to recover the gold. The arrested person will be produced in a city court on Saturday.

It is worth noting that the state-owned bank had, however, returned the money to the MP a year ago. At that time, the Trinamool MP had said that the money had been deposited in his account by the bank.

According to Kalyan, he may have got the money back because he is an MP. He expressed doubts about what would have happened if it had happened to a common man.

He also made a complaint against the Centre over the issue. At the same time, the police were also investigating the matter after receiving a complaint from the Trinamool Congress MP. Almost a year later, the accused has been nabbed. Following the development, the Trinamool Congress MP is yet to make any official remarks.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)