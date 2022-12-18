VIDEO: Man thrashed, thrown out of running Ayodhya-New Delhi express train on suspicion of mobile theft; 1 arrested

Admin

In the general carriage of the 14205 Ayodhya Express travelling from Ayodhya to New Delhi, a woman's cell phone was stolen. A passenger who was present in the coach searched the suspect in this case, and the stolen phone was found on him. After finding the cellphone he was assaulted by irate passengers. The video of the assault has been going viral on social media.

A person allegedly pushed the robber from the speeding train close to Tilhar. As a result, he died. The Junction GRP received information from the Railway Control Room.

In the video, it can be seen that the theft accused man is beaten up by the passengers, he is being kicked and punched. He was later thrown off the train.

According to the Jagran report, the GRP took the accused of pushing and two eyewitnesses off the train as soon as it reached Bareilly Junction.

The accused has been identified as Narendra Dubey, a resident of Nand village, Ghaziabad. While the two eyewitnesses have been identified as Dildar and Anjani. All three have confirmed the pushing and assault by Narendra.