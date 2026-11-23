Rajashekhar was a Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) employee. | X

A man was brutally assaulted and stabbed to death late on Monday by unidentified assailants in Telangana's Peddapalli district.

A chilling CCTV video of the incident showed the man, identified as Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) employee Rajashekhar, riding a motorcycle with a pillion rider behind him. He was then stopped by a group of four men, who pulled him off the vehicle and started assaulting him. The pillion rider fled the spot.

సింగరేణి ఉద్యోగిని కత్తులతో పొడిచి దారుణ హత్య... సీసీటీవీలో రికార్డుపెద్దపల్లి జిల్లా గోదావరిఖని పవర్ హౌస్ కాలనీలో దారుణం.నవంబర్ 23 తెల్లవారుజామున 2 గంటలకు సింగరేణి ఉద్యోగి అట్ల రాజశేఖర్ (30)కు ఫోన్ చేసి బయటకు పిలిపించిన నలుగురు యువకులు కత్తులతో పొడిచి హత్య చేసి పరారయ్యారు.సీసీటీవీ కెమెరాల్లో హత్య దృశ్యాలు రికార్డయ్యాయి. కుటుంబ సభ్యుల ఫిర్యాదుతో కేసు నమోదు చేసిన పోలీసులు, ఫుటేజ్ ఆధారంగా పరారీలో ఉన్న నిందితుల కోసం గాలింపు చేపట్టారు.#Godavarikhani #Singareni #MurderCase #TelanganaCrime — ముచ్చట్లు | Stories • Voices • Views (@muchatlu_) November 23, 2026

The blows continued and the man was soon pinned to the ground by three men, while one stood and looked on. The incident in Godavarikhani unfolded after the victim was called outside his house over a phone call. He was then stabbed till he died.

The assailants then sat in an auto and drove off from the spot.

A case of murder has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation into the murder has been launched, with angles including the identities of the accused and the motive behind the incident.

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