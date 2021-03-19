Man booked under NSA after video of him spitting on rotis while cooking at UP wedding goes viral

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has slapped provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) against Naushad, the cook who was arrested for spitting on the dough while making rotis in Meerut district last month.

Naushad was arrested after a video containing his disgusting and unhygienic act went viral on social media. The video, shot by a Guest at a dinner party at Aroma Garden, Lishari Gate in Meerut, caught Naushad spitting on the dough while making rotis at the dinner party on February 16.

When he shared the video with others at the party, guests left without eating food.

When the video went viral on social media, a social activist tracked Nuashad and beat him up for his act before handing him over to the police. During the investigation, the police found the charges true. A case was lodged against him under the Epidemic Act and the IPC and he was sent to jail.

A few days back, he was produced before a local court to hear his bail application. He was thrashed by irate lawyers and the public when he came out of the court. “The NSA was slapped against him as his release from the jail might create law and order problems in the city,” said SSP Ajay Sahni.

A similar case was reported from Ghaziabad also a few days back. A cook making rotis was caught on camera spitting dough. The Ghaziabad Police is also in the process of invoking NSA against the arrested cook.