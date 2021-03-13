Man assaults minor Muslim boy for drinking water at temple in UP's Ghaziabad, arrested

In visuals that have horrified many online, a Muslim youngster was thrashed by a man purportedly for drinking water from a temple. A video of the incident that has gone viral shows the man asking the boy his name and his father's name before enquiring into the child's presence in a temple.

While the clip begins with the man hugging the boy in a seemingly friendly manner, the tone soon changes. As he reveals that he had come to drink water, the man in the video begins hitting him. The assault does not stop even as the child falls down. Rather, the person behind the camera merely adjusts the angle and continues to film the attack.

The video has since been shared widely with the Ghaziabad Police eventually revealing that the man identified as Shringi Nandan Yadav had been arrested. It remained unclear whether the camera person or any others who might have been part of the incident have been traced.

"Taking immediate cognizance of the above video, the person who formed the team and beat him up - Shringi Nandan Yadav, son Ashwani Kumar Yadav, resident of Gopalpur Police Station, Bhagalpur, Bihar was arrested and the procedure related to case registration / legal action was made," reads the rough translation for the post by the UP Police.