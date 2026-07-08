Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Agra Woman, Forcing Her Into Prostitution; Child Rescued

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A man has been arrested in Lucknow for allegedly holding an Agra woman captive in a hotel for nearly a month, repeatedly raping her and attempting to force her into prostitution by taking away her two-year-old daughter, police said.

According to the victim's complaint, she works in event management and had travelled to Lucknow about a month ago in search of employment. She alleged that a female friend introduced her to Anil Kumar Singh, a resident of Laulai in Chinhat, who promised her a job at his Shiv Guest House.

Instead, Singh allegedly took her to Hotel Priceless, where he kept her confined and sexually assaulted her several times. The woman claimed he threatened to kill her if she resisted.

She further alleged that Singh later pressured her to enter the flesh trade. When she refused, he allegedly assaulted her and took away her two-year-old daughter to coerce her into complying.

The woman eventually managed to escape and approached Chinhat Police Station, following which an FIR was registered against Singh on charges including rape. Police arrested the accused on Wednesday.

During the investigation, the child was rescued safely from a village in Manpur area of Sitapur district and reunited with her mother.

Police said the accused has claimed the woman left the child behind following a financial dispute and that he had placed the girl in another woman's care. Investigators are verifying his claims, and further investigation is underway.