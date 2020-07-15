Man abducted, kin ‘pay’ Rs30 lakh ransom in cop presence

Lucknow/Kanpur: A Kanpur lab technician remained untraced on Wednesday amid allegations that a Rs 30 lakh ransom was paid by his family in the presence of police.

A police spokesperson said in Kanpur that a departmental inquiry was ordered against the Station House Officer, Barra, and his team who allegedly asked S Yadav's family to arrange the money.

S Yadav's family said they did not pay any ransom, but later they claimed they did, but had to change their statement under police pressure.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also waded in, slamming the Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order situation in the state.

S Yadav's family had on Monday claimed he was abducted on June 22, and they paid the ransom money, but his captors did not free him.

However, Yadav's sister Ruchi told reporters in Kanpur, "There was no money in the bag. We talked about the money as someone suggested we do so." But, later in the day, Ruchi said she made a U-turn under duress.

In a Facebook post, Priyanka Gandhi claimed: "The family collected Rs 30 lakh by selling their house and wedding jewellery. At the behest of the police, the family handed over the bag full of money to the kidnappers and the police could neither catch the miscreants, nor their son could be freed."