e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMamata Banerjee slams Centre’s  letter on judges’ appointment

Mamata Banerjee slams Centre’s  letter on judges’ appointment

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the judiciary should be independent.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 03:58 AM IST
article-image
Mamata Bannerjee | ANI
Follow us on

Kolkata: TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the judiciary should be independent.
“We want the judiciary to have total independence. With so much chatter by Central government representatives, I am sure that the Centre has some ulterior motive. It’s a new type of planning. What is happening is that the High Court sends a collegium recommendation to the Supreme Court, which then forwards it to the Government of India for their approval. Ultimately, the Centre will directly interfere with the judiciary.,” said Mamata.
“Already, we have seen that whatever names are being sent by Calcutta High Court, which judge favours the central government or is their supporter, that name is cleared within a month,” added Mamata.
Taking further potshots at the Central government, the West Bengal Chief Minister alleged that ‘a mockery is being made by so many agencies’.
Referring to the Joshimath situation, Mamata mentioned that the condition of Raniganj in West Bengal is similar and also that landslides can happen anytime there, which may lead to death of at least 20,000 people. “We have given the Centre land to rebuild houses for the people of Raniganj. But the Centre hasn’t acted on it. We are fighting with the Centre, but they are not giving funds. Coal India is its prerogative,” she claimed.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi: BJP, RSS ‘capturing’ all institutions in country
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mamata Banerjee slams Centre’s  letter on judges’ appointment

Mamata Banerjee slams Centre’s  letter on judges’ appointment

DGCI approves market authorisation of Serum Institute's Covovax as booster dose

DGCI approves market authorisation of Serum Institute's Covovax as booster dose

Beer bars and clubs to be shut down by midnight in Rajasthan

Beer bars and clubs to be shut down by midnight in Rajasthan

Gujarat makes 1% parking space mandatory in all town planning schemes

Gujarat makes 1% parking space mandatory in all town planning schemes

Encounter in J-K's Budgam, two terrorists killed

Encounter in J-K's Budgam, two terrorists killed