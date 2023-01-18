Mamata Banerjee slams Centre’s  letter on judges’ appointment

Mamata Bannerjee | ANI

Kolkata: TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the judiciary should be independent.

“We want the judiciary to have total independence. With so much chatter by Central government representatives, I am sure that the Centre has some ulterior motive. It’s a new type of planning. What is happening is that the High Court sends a collegium recommendation to the Supreme Court, which then forwards it to the Government of India for their approval. Ultimately, the Centre will directly interfere with the judiciary.,” said Mamata.

“Already, we have seen that whatever names are being sent by Calcutta High Court, which judge favours the central government or is their supporter, that name is cleared within a month,” added Mamata.

Taking further potshots at the Central government, the West Bengal Chief Minister alleged that ‘a mockery is being made by so many agencies’.

Referring to the Joshimath situation, Mamata mentioned that the condition of Raniganj in West Bengal is similar and also that landslides can happen anytime there, which may lead to death of at least 20,000 people. “We have given the Centre land to rebuild houses for the people of Raniganj. But the Centre hasn’t acted on it. We are fighting with the Centre, but they are not giving funds. Coal India is its prerogative,” she claimed.

