Mamata ramps up language pitch, demands Bengali's inclusion in JEE

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants Bengali to be included in the Joint Entrance Exam regional language options.

Recently she had asked why the local language was not included and accused the central government of “maligning all regions and regional languages” in a series of tweets. She had also said that if the issue was not sorted “gracefully” people would be deeply hurt and “there will be strong protests.

“Joint Entrance Exams so long were conducted in English and Hindi languages. Surprisingly, now only Gujarati language has been added,” she wrote, calling such a step “not at all praiseworthy.

“I love Gujarati language. But, why have other regional languages been ignored? Why injustice is being meted out to them?” she asked.